DA Davidson Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $385.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $385.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

