DA Davidson Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock remained flat at $$40.18 during trading on Wednesday. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

