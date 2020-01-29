DA Davidson Weighs in on Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will earn $3.98 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

SAL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

