DAD Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $321,365.00 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $321,365.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.