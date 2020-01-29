DAEX 1-Day Volume Tops $419,169.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $419,169.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.87 or 0.05608516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

