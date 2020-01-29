Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, DDEX and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, AirSwap, DDEX, YoBit, Gatecoin, Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

