Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Dana alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.