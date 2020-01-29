Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

NYSE:DHR opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

