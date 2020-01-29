Daniel D. Callahan Sells 3,880 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 365,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

