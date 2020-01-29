DAO.Casino Trading Down 20.4% This Week (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $129,444.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001742 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,335.12 or 1.00180766 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

