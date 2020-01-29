DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $3,685.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

