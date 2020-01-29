DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $7,799.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, SWFT, txbit.io and STEX. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, Bitmart, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.