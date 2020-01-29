Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $120.32 or 0.01297579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, TradeOgre, Bithumb and LocalTrade. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000169 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,293,706 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

