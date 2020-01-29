DATA (DTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172,567.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. DATA has a market cap of $3.12 million and $172,567.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,349,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, UEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

