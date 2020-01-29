Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 60,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DDOG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. 2,817,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

