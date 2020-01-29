Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) versus Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Critical Analysis

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Domo $142.46 million 4.90 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -2.65

Datadog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Datadog and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $41.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Domo has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Datadog.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Domo -75.42% -1,396.92% -49.97%

Summary

Domo beats Datadog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

