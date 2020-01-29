Datawallet Reaches Market Cap of $497,178.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $497,178.00 and approximately $100,797.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.