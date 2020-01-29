Datum Trading 32.7% Higher This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Datum has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $1.14 million and $180,120.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

