DATx (DATX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $342,903.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, DATx has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $243,491.00 and $342,903.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HADAX and Rfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

