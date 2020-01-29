DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $155,209.00 and approximately $708,654.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00645344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007418 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.