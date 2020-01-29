Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

