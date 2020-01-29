David W. Kemper Sells 30,981 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CBSH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. 365,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

