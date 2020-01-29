Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Davita by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth about $11,538,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Davita by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Davita by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 756,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,616. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.