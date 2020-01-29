Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 10,340 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.