Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 11,326 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

