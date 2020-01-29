Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 16,328 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 412,903 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

