Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 21,011 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after buying an additional 118,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after buying an additional 182,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

KO opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

