Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 3,869 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $591.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $395.26 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.43 and a 200-day moving average of $550.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

