Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. VF makes up approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.09% of VF worth $35,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

VF stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

