Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

ROST opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

