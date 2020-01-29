Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 1,865 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

