Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $38,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $127,142,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

