Dearborn Partners LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

