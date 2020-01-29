Dearborn Partners LLC Has $28.09 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

NYSE:NEE opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average is $229.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.