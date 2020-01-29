Dearborn Partners LLC Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Steris accounts for about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Steris worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steris by 3,762.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Steris by 208.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Steris in the third quarter valued at about $19,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steris by 103.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 96,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steris stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.88. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

