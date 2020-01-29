Dearborn Partners LLC Has $31.32 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

