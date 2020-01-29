Dearborn Partners LLC Has $34.94 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,488 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

NYSE WEC opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

