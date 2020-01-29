Dearborn Partners LLC Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Republic Services worth $41,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $37,840,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $188,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $551,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

