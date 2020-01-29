Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

