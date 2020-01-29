Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 13,334 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Xilinx worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

