Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 29,406 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Snap-on worth $32,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,391.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

