Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,239 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Man Group plc raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.