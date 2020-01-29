Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Commerce Bancshares worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

CBSH stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

