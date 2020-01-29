Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Watsco worth $36,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

WSO opened at $178.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $170.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

