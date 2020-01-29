Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 102.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,129,624,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $320.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

