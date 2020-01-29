Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Reaches $38.67 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and $7.51 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, AirSwap and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX, ZB.COM, Mercatox, Gate.io, DragonEX, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, DDEX, BigONE, Liqui, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

