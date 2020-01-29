Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $203,726.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $203,726.00 and approximately $37,112.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

