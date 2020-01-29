DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and LBank. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $181,485.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.