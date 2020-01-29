DeepOnion Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $2,420.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, RightBTC, Coindeal and Stocks.Exchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

