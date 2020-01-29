Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

